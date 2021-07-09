Apple may consider acquiring media company Hello Sunshine for $1b

Apple is considering to acquire a media company to boost its video streaming service.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that multiple parties including Apple are interested to buy Hello Sunshine, a media company established by actress Reese Witherspoon.

The sources said that Hello Sunshine is expected to be valued as much as $1 billion. The media company is believed to be working with investment bankers while it explores the options.

Hello Sunshine produced several popular shows such as Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, The Morning Show and Truth Be Told for Apple TV+. If Apple acquires the media company, it would help make more original content for Apple TV+.