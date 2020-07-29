Apple is now selling a Thunderbolt 3 cable for nearly $200

Apple is now selling its own high-end Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Available at $179, the Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable has a braided design that coils without tangling and measures 2m long. It supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s.

Other specs include a DisplayPort video output (HBR3) and charging of up to 100W. You can use the cable to connect to Thunderbolt 3 - or USB-C - enabled devices and displays.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.