Apple Podcasts Subscription now available worldwide

During Apple's Spring Event, Apple announced big changes to the Podcasts app. Not only is the app getting a redesign, Apple Podcasts Subscription was also announced.

This will enable shows to offer premium subscriptions to their listeners in exchange for perks like ad-free listening, exclusive content, and early access to episodes.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions was supposed to launch sometime in May. But there was a delay because the company wanted to ensure "the best experience" is being provided to creators and listeners.

Now, it's finally here.

According to Apple, when listeners subscribe to a show, they automatically follow the show and the page is updated with a Subscriber Edition label so that they know they have access to exclusive subscribers-only content.

It's worth mentioning that podcasters are subjected to Apple's 30 per cent commission rule, which means they only get 70 per cent of the subscription that listeners pay.

Spotify is also making a big push in the podcasting subscription space but instead of having an in-app button where listeners can easily subscribe, podcasters on Spotify have to link out to an external Anchor page to pay and subscribe.

