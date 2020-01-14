Apple is recalling its faulty Smart Battery Cases and replacing them for free

PHOTO: Instagram/homebuttonco
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Apple is recalling and replacing its Smart Battery Case for the iPhone X series, which have issues charging.

The company says the defective cases may intermittently fail to charge when plugged in, and also not charge the iPhone it is attached to.

"Affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. This is not a safety issue and Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases, free of charge," it states on the support page.

The programme applies to the Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. No other models are eligible.

The unit must also be less than two years old, from the date of purchase.

Users will need to bring their case to an Apple Authorised Service Provider to have their product replaced.

"Your Smart Battery Case will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this programme," it said.

Apple warns that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase, while the worldwide Apple programme does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case.

It notes that the affected battery cases will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

More about
Digital Apple recall

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES