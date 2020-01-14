Apple is recalling its faulty Smart Battery Cases and replacing them for free

Apple is recalling and replacing its Smart Battery Case for the iPhone X series, which have issues charging.

The company says the defective cases may intermittently fail to charge when plugged in, and also not charge the iPhone it is attached to.

"Affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. This is not a safety issue and Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases, free of charge," it states on the support page.

The programme applies to the Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. No other models are eligible.

The unit must also be less than two years old, from the date of purchase.

Users will need to bring their case to an Apple Authorised Service Provider to have their product replaced.

"Your Smart Battery Case will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this programme," it said.

Apple warns that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase, while the worldwide Apple programme does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case.

It notes that the affected battery cases will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.