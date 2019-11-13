Apple removes app that allowed stalking on Instagram

PHOTO: Like Patrol via The Star
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Apple has removed Like Patrol - an app that allegedly encouraged stalking on Instagram - from its App Store.

CNET reports that the app was removed after Instagram issued a cease-and-desist letter to the app's developers, on the grounds that the app was violating its policies against data collection.

Like Patrol works much like Instagram's own Following tab, which lets users check on the activity of Instagrammers that they follow. Instagram scrapped the feature in October.

Like Patrol founder Sergio Luis Quintero called his service "Following tab on steroids" as it allowed paying subscribers to get notifications anytime someone they followed commented on or liked a photo, and also provided additional features using an algorithm.

The service, which targeted people in relationships, let subscribers know if the people they followed - like their partner - was interacting with posts by men or women, and could even detect if the posts were from attractive people.

Quintero told CNET that the company will fight to get back on the App Store as he believes the app does not violate Apple policies.

"If our app's functionality did violate any policies, then Instagram would have violated the exact same policies since 2011 to 2019 with the Following tab. Why weren't they taken down?" he said.

The app went on the Apple App Store in July and is not available on the Google Play Store. Subscriptions cost US$80 (S$109) a year.

CNET's report states that the app was not classified as stalkerware - which tracks victims' private information like location data, call logs, text messages and contacts - but encouraged stalking behaviour.

More about
Digital Apple Mobile apps Instagram

