Apple rumoured to unveil MacBook Air with M2 chipset in first half of 2022

The next-generation Apple MacBook Air may offer more than just iMac-style colours.

According to tipster @dylandkt, the new MacBook Air is on track to launch in the first half 2022 with the M2 chipset.

Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 5, 2021

He added that the rumoured M1X chipset is reserved for the Mac Pro. Another tipster, Jon Prosser made a similar claim in May about the M2-powered MacBook Air coming in iMac-style colours.

Bloomberg reported in January that a thinner, lighter MacBook Air with MagSafe could launch later this year or 2022.

A more powerful version of M1 processor is said to be planned for the new notebook. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in March that Apple is working on a mini-LED MacBook Air for release in 2022.

