Apple said to be in talks with Japanese and Korean suppliers for Apple Car

Apple is said to be in Asia looking for suppliers to build the Apple Car.

According to DigiTimes, the Apple team met with South Korea's SK Group and LG Electronics last month to discuss about the development of the electric vehicle (EV). The next potential company is expected to be Japan;s Toyota. The search for suppliers is likely to lay the groundwork for the mass production of the EV by 2024.

Earlier this year, multiple reports suggested that Apple was working with Kia Motors for the EV project and could invest $3.6 billion (S$4.8 billion) in the collaboration. It was later speculated the collaboration might not be exclusive and that both companies were searching for partners.

Bloomberg debunked these reports and claims that Apple will work with a contractor manufacturer to build the EV. The two potential candidates are Magna and Foxconn. Reuters reported in June that Apple is in early-stage talks with Chinese EV battery makers.