Apple said to be working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air

Word on the street is that Apple will unveil an all-new MacBook Air this year with a new design and possibly a new chip.

And now, it is believed that Apple is also working on a larger MacBook Air, one that will come with a 15-inch display.

This rumour stems from research shared by Display Supply Chain Consultants who believe that Apple is presently sourcing a supply of suitable display panels.

What's interesting is that Apple has always had a 15-inch MacBook Air in the back of their minds. Internal emails that came out during the Epic Games vs Apple revealed that Apple was already thinking of a 15-inch MacBook Air back in 2008.

Given the incredible efficiency of Apple's custom silicon for Macs, a 15-inch MacBook Air is an entirely feasible proposition. The current MacBook Air runs capably without active cooling and there's no reason why a 15-inch MacBook Air couldn't do the same. This would not only save precious weight but also enable Apple to use a slim and svelte body.

That said, don't get too excited, because it is believed that even if a 15-inch MacBook Air is in the works, the earliest we would see it is in 2023.

Source: MacRumors

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.