Apple said to be working on smaller AirPods Pro

Apple is expected to unveil two new AirPods models next year according to Bloomberg.

Sources familiar with the plans claim that the design of the entry-level AirPods model will be similar to the current AirPods Pro.

The AirPods 3 are likely to have a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had a similar report in June.

For the second-generation AirPods Pro, Apple is said to be removing the short stem and testing a more rounded shape that fits into the ear. The design is expected to be similar to recent wireless earbuds from Jabra and Samsung.

However, a smaller design has posed challenges for the team and the sources caution that the final design could be less ambitious. Both AirPods models are expected to have new wireless chips. The AirPods 3 could arrive as soon as the first half of 2021.

ALSO READ: How to enable spatial audio and try it on the AirPods Pro

As for the highly anticipated high-end headphones, Apple faced a setback in production due to problems with the headband. One source said that the part felt too tight in some testing. Some of the interchangeable functionality of the headphones are reportedly scaled back as well.

The company is also considering to introduce a new HomePod model that is positioned between the first-generation HomePod and the recently announced HomePod mini.

It remains to be seen if Apple will eventually launch this model or just opt to cut the price of the current HomePod.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.