Apple says China's Uighurs targeted in iPhone attack but disputes Google findings

Apple Inc on Friday confirmed that China's Uighurs, a mostly Muslim minority group considered a security threat by Beijing, had been the target of attacks due to iPhone security flaws, but disputed rival Alphabet Inc's description of the effort to track users of the smartphone in real-time.

Google Project Zero researchers said last week that five security flaws led to a "sustained effort to hack the users of iPhones in certain communities over a period of at least two years."

The researchers did not specify the communities, but CNN, TechCrunch and other news organisations reported that the attacks had been aimed at monitoring Uighurs.

Reuters recently reported that China hacked Asian telecommunications companies to spy on Uighur travellers.