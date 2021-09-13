Apple says motorcycle vibrations may degrade iPhone camera performance

If you've been mounting the iPhone onto the motorcycle while riding, Apple recommends against that practice.

In a new support document, Apple states that the OIS and closed-loop AF systems in the iPhone may be damaged if exposed to long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges, sepcifically those generated by high-power motorcycle engines. These vibrations can be transmitted through the chassis and handlebars.

In addition, Apple cautions that vehicles with small-volume or electric engines (e.g. mopeds and scooters) generate lower-amplitude vibrations and recommends users to have a vibration dampening mount to minimise the risk of damage.

OIS can be found on the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (2nd-gen), iPhone 7 and later models. Closed-loop AF is available on the iPhone XS and later models.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.