Apple unveils coding contest for students to kick off virtual Worldwide Developer Conference week

Computer programming should be so simple even kids can do it. That is the philosophy behind Apple's Swift Playground app, which the US tech giant launched in 2016 to turn its popular programming language into a coding tutorial in game form.

The objective of the game is simple: control virtual characters' moves around a digital playground with lines of code.

Each line of code written, like a command, results in virtual characters and settings completing that action in real time. It's what Apple calls "gamified" coding.

Programming has not always been this simple, of course.

As Apple's senior director of developer marketing, Esther Hare, recalls: "When I was learning how to code, I'd have to go to a lab, and if I made a mistake, the code would crash and I'd have to scroll through dozens of lines trying to find the error.

"In Swift Playground, the coder can see action running in real time as they're writing, and if there's a mistake, they can see it on the spot. And you can take the iPad with you anywhere."

A screenshot of Apple’s Swift Playground app that will be used in the ‘Swift Student Challenge’ coding contest.

PHOTO: Apple

That versatility and portability is an apt metaphor for this year's Apple Worldwide Developer Conference.

Usually a week-long gathering of thousands in the San Jose Convention Centre in California, it's been forced to transform into a virtual event this year, beginning on June 22, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple has thus far only announced one detail of the digital show, but it is a crucial one: the annual student scholarship programme has been replaced with the "Swift Student Challenge", an online-only coding competition using the Swift Playground app.

Hare concedes not being able to meet young student developers in person this year is unfortunate, but the silver lining of the event moving online is that more people can get involved.

"In previous years our Scholars Programme would fly in 350 students [to WWDC]," she says. "This year, the Swift Student Challenge is open worldwide to students, so instead of just 350 participants, we will have significantly more."

To enter, students have to design a virtual playground on the app that can be explored in three minutes or less. Entries will be judged by "a lot of people inside Apple", according to Hare, and 350 winning entries will be chosen.

The winners will receive a WWDC 2020 jacket and pin set - which, in the world of Apple programmers, is a status symbol of sorts.

In addition to handling marketing for Apple developers, Hare also helps run several initiatives that aim to promote gender parity in the tech world. To that end, Apple's developer programme has worked closely with several women-only computer science organisations, such as Girls Who Code and Black Girls Code, among others.

"I think Swift Playground being an iPad app helps open up coding to be more inclusive, because anyone can download the app and start," Hare says.

Although Swift is used primarily across the tech giant's five operating systems (MacOS, iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and tvOS), it is open-source and can run on Linux.

Even if it were for Apple platforms only, that is enough of a market for a lucrative career, considering iOS apps consistently generate more revenue than Android apps year after year.

Hare says previous Apple student scholars have gone on to work for Microsoft, Airbnb and other venture-backed start-ups.

Another benefit of the challenge for her as a parent: it keeps children busy.

"Right now every parent is stuck at the house with their kids and they're trying to figure out a way to keep them engaged and busy, but in a productive manner," she says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.