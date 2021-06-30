Apple Watch Series 7 said to come with a bigger battery and new colours

The Apple Watch Series 7 may get more than a redesign and a faster chipset.

Taiwanese news site UDN reports that the Apple Watch Series 7 will adopt a double-sided system-in-package (SiP) to reduce the size of the chipset.

The smaller chipset will free up space for Apple to fit a battery with a bigger capacity. In addition, Apple is expected to introduce new colour options for the smartwatch. UDN added that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be unveiled alongside the iPhone 13 lineup in September.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Apple has tested thinner screen bezels and a new lamination process for the Apple Watch. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro models.

