Apple will now decline to repair iPhones that were reported as missing

According to an internal memo seen by MacRumors, Apple will now decline to repair iPhones that were officially reported as missing devices. This gesture extends to Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

Technicians who encounter customer iPhones reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry will see an alert in their internal reporting systems. In the memo, they were instructed to decline the repair. The memo added that this move helps reduce instances of stolen iPhones being brought in for servicing.

Of course, this move also hinges on iPhone users reporting their missing iPhones in the registry. It also doesn’t really affect iPhones that activated Find My iPhone, since Apple doesn’t service or repair phones that can’t disable that feature.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.