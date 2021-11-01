Apple's $29 polishing cloth is back-ordered to 2022

The most popular Apple product is not the recently announced MacBook Pros or the iPhone 13. It's the $29 polishing cloth!

According to the New York Times, an anonymous Apple official says the company is "not surprised" by the strong demand for the polishing cloth.

The Apple official added that the polishing cloth is very effective and has been designed to be special. It has a custom light grey colour and is made of a nonwoven microfiber.

At the time of publication, the delivery estimate for the polishing cloth is estimated at 10 to 12 weeks. It is also currently unavailable for in-store pickup.

ALSO READ: Apple sells its own polishing cloth for almost $30

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.