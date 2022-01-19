Apple's mixed reality headset could be priced above $2,700

The price point and performance of Apple's mixed reality headset are discussed in the latest report from Bloomberg.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple has considered price points above US$2,000 (S$2,700) due to the internal technologies used. In his previous newsletter, Gurman said that the headset will have both "augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (AR) capabilities". He also claimed that there are "advanced chips, displays, sensors and avatar-based features".

To deliver these advanced features, Gurman expects the headset to be powered by two processors. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a similar report in November. Gurman says one processor is on par with the M1 Pro and can handle "more advanced graphics".

The Information posted last year that the headset may cost around US$3,000 as it will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to the user.

Apple may delay the launch of the headset by at least a few months as it is reportedly facing development challenges such as overheating.