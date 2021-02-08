Apple's mixed-reality headset may cost around $4,000

Apple's mixed-reality headset is tipped to be an ultra-premium device.

An anonymous source with "direct knowledge" of the device told The Information that the Apple mixed-reality headset will sport more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to the user.

There will also be two ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced eye-tracking technology built into the mixed reality headset.

The eye-tracking technology is said to be able to fully render only sections of the display where the user is looking. This allows the headset to show lower-quality graphics outside the central area of the eye focus, which in turn minimises computing needs.

Due to the ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced eye-tracking technology, Apple's mixed-reality headset is said to be priced around US$3,000 (S$4,000) which places it in the same category as Microsoft's HoloLens.

Hence, it is believed that the mixed-reality headset is aimed mainly at business users. However, the mixed-reality headset can support gaming applications as well.

The Information also shared a render of the mixed-reality headset which is based on photos of a late-stage prototype last year. The mixed-reality headset has a curved visor attached to the face by a mesh material and interchangeable headbands.

A JPMorgan analyst recently reported that the mixed-reality headset is likely to launch in Q1 next year. Bloomberg reported last month that the mixed-reality headset is expected to be an expensive, niche precursor to the more mainstream AR glasses.

The publication also shared a rather detailed development process of the mixed-reality headset and Apple Glasses.

