Apple's mixed reality headset may weigh less than 150g

Apple's upcoming mixed reality (MR) headset could be one of the lightest in the market when it arrives next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple aims to keep the weight of the MR headset below 150g with the use of hybrid ultra-short focal length lens. Current virtual reality (VR) headsets weigh over 300g and sport a bulky design.

The MR headset is expected to use Fresnel's hybrid ultra-short focal length lens that offer improved field of view, reduced weight and thickness. These lens could be made of plastic instead of glass.

Earlier this week, Kuo wrote that the MR headset is able to detect where the user is looking via the advanced eye-tracking system. In an earlier invester note, Kuo also believed the MR headset will be equipped with 15 cameras . The MR headset is slated to launch next year with a rumoured retail price tag of around US$3,000 (S$4,040).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.