Apple's mixed reality headset said to focus on gaming, media and communication

Apple's mixed reality (MR) headset is unlikely to replace the Mac, iPhone or iPad in the short term.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the MR headset will be powered by several processors, a fan, ultra-high-resolution displays and boast its own App Store.

This makes the device perfect for gaming, media consumption and communications.

Gurman says Apple is likely to position the headset as a dream for game developers and work with media partners on VR content.

In addition, consumers can look forward to using Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience on the headset.

Gurman's latest claim is a follow-up to his November report on the headset where he shared that it will handle games in high-quality virtual reality.

The Information reported in February that the headset may cost around US$3,000 (S$4,104), and come with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to the user.

Analyst Kuo also made similar claims on the number of cameras on the headset; he expects the headset to have 15 camera modules, eight of which will be used for augmented reality (AR) video experiences and six modules for "innovative biometrics".

The remaining module will help detect the environment for object placement.

TheElec says Apple's MR headset is likely to use micro-OLED panel and the company reportedly requested a sample of fine metal mask (FMM) from APS Holdings.

The headset is believed to be slated for a launch in Q4 2022 due to complex industrial design requirements.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.