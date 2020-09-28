Apps to help you make human connections amid Covid-19 isolation

French adventurer and scientist Michel Siffre cloistered himself in a subterranean cave without a clock, a calendar or seeing the sun for two months in 1962.

Ten years later, he hunkered down in a cave in Texas for more than six months in one of the longest self-isolation experiments in history.

Siffre suffered from loneliness and sensory deprivation, his sleep cycle veered out of sync and after a couple of months, he could not even string words together.

Social isolation and loneliness have a serious impact on our physical and mental well-being. A lack of human contact is associated with decline in cognitive function.

According to scientists, isolation can impair thinking and the ability to remember information, lead to obsessive thinking, hallucinations and other psychotic symptoms, and increase the incidence of suicide.

In 2018, a US Loneliness Index produced by insurance giant Cigna found that loneliness has become an epidemic, with half the population feeling alone or left out.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many people isolated – often as they work from home without much social interaction – and dealing with loneliness and being cut off from society has become a challenge.

The good news is that entrepreneurs have been developing apps that help people feel more connected.

In early 2019, Danielle Baskin and Max Hawkins, US-based multimedia artists with an interest in “voice and serendipity”, founded Dialup, a voice-based network that connects strangers at different times of the day.

The app’s free QuarantineChat uses an encrypted phone service to pair users with a common interest for a one-on-one conversation.

For both iOS and Android, the app is a generator of “random, spontaneous connections” to beat isolation and loneliness.

“We launched QuarantineChat as an experimental feature on our app Dialup in the beginning of March – the early days of the pandemic,” says Baskin.

“The initial idea was to connect people stuck inside the cities that were going into lockdown. When you’re stuck in isolation, you miss the serendipity of talking to people.

“It’s been life-changing for many people. We’ve been running QuarantineChat for six months now and many people have formed friendships.”

Just being able to connect with a friendly soul can make all the difference to people having difficulty with loneliness.

“People write us stories about their calls – coincidences about their lives, fascinating stories or how they learned something new,” Baskin says.

“Social media can feel isolating when it’s a popularity contest, but there’s also amazing connections that can happen through technology.”

Mumbai-based journalist Shraddha Uchil uses an app called Slowly!, which is snail mail in a digital form: if you write to a Slowly! pen-pal in the US, your “letter” will take 48 hours to arrive, and the return mail will take just as long.

“You can choose pen-pals based on common interests, regions,” says Uchil. “It’s one of my best quarantine discoveries. Art, music, or just sharing everyday life with a new friend helps one in isolation.”

A free app for both Android and iOS, Slowly! was “created for those who yearn for meaningful conversations with people in the era of instant messaging”, according to the website.

Hong Kong-based Slowly! creator Kevin Wong was inspired by his memory of writing to pen-pals as a young boy when he created the app in 2017.

A user creates a nickname and an avatar to begin with, and can choose to be anonymous, then pen-pals are matched according to common interests.

The delayed delivery time is intended to help users regain a sense of geographic distance, lost in the instant gratification internet age.

The Headspace app, meanwhile, teaches guided mindful meditation and uses quirky cartoons to walk the user through sessions. For both iOS and Android, it costs subscribers about US$12.99 (S$18) a month and it has sessions for sleep, fitness, stress and anxiety.

Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe spent a decade studying meditation at Buddhist monasteries after a series of personal tragedies. He returned to Britain in 2005, set up a meditation business and met his co-founder, Richard Pierson.

Today, Headspace has a library of guided meditations including exercises for running, cooking and work. There’s a special sleep section, with relaxing stories that help users fall asleep. Headspace now has more than 60 million members across 190 countries.

Originally from India, Antara Sunder works in Amsterdam for an internet accommodation site and she says she uses the Headspace app daily.

“I live abroad, away from my family, and being isolated – especially in Covid-19 times – can be challenging. I use Headspace for 15 minutes every morning, and at night before going to sleep. It’s made me calmer and more productive, besides helping me cope with isolation.”

Twine is a free group video chat app, currently in beta, and participants choose from a library of more than 300 philosophical questions and then get matched to partners with similar interests.

The app is intended to foster meaningful conversations with strangers that could then spark new friendships.

Each gathering lasts for 40 minutes and each user is matched with four other people for a single group session.

US-based Diana Rau, a co-founder of Twine, says she was inspired by her own experience of loneliness and isolation growing up in the US state of Ohio as the child of immigrant parents.

Designed for a pre-Covid 19 world, the app has since gained relevance, and members are spread across more than 22 nations and across all generations and world views.

“Much of social tech 1.0, Facebook and Instagram, has been designed to drive addiction to likes and shares – the quick dopamine hits,” says Rau.

“Twine is leading the charge on building social tech 2.0 to take down the negative repercussions of the ‘Big Socials’. We’re intentionally designed to facilitate deep human connection and belonging.”

Isolated people often need mental health support. An app called HearMe allows users who feel anxious or lonely to connect with volunteer listeners.

“I have struggled with loneliness and isolation my entire life and I have always felt that if only I had someone to talk to, that would help me feel better,” says New York-based HearMe founder and CEO Adam Lippin.

“This was the original pain point that sparked the idea for HearMe,” he adds.

“We are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns, but even before that, more than one sixth of the global population experienced mental health challenges. We predict a continued rise in people seeking peer support services.”

HearMe does not disclose users’ identities or any information about them to the listeners, who have ongoing training to help them improve their skills and support app members.

“One of our core beliefs is that authenticity is required for supportive conversations,” Lippin says.

“All of our HearMe listeners directly respond to the thoughts and feelings shared by members. While they are trained with useful strategies to be effective listeners, there is no script that our listeners adhere to.”

For both iOS and Android, the app now has more than 25,000 active members and more than 6,000 listeners from over 65 countries.

“Our app is 100 per cent free because we believe that listening and being heard are powerful acts of service,” says Lippin.

Technology is, of course, no panacea for loneliness, and these apps may be best thought of as behavioural nudges that can help users make better decisions.

“In times of the pandemic and consequent isolation, it becomes important to boost your self-esteem and regulate your mood and emotional health,” says Akanksha Pandey, a clinical psychologist at Fortis hospital in Bangalore, India.

App developers around the world believe new technology can help with loneliness and isolation.

Twine CEO Lawrence Coburn thinks change is under way on the social internet. “I believe the next great consumer social platforms will be designed to bring out the best of humans,” he says, “and not the worst.”

