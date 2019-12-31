AR technology makes fencing crystal clear for audiences

Fencing is a fast sport with constant changes in direction and quick footwork.

It may, therefore, be hard for the audience to see every move.

Well, there might be a new solution to this problem: "Points of a sword visualization system," a joint project developed by Japanese companies Rhizomatiks and Dentsu Lab, that can detect the fast-moving tips of a fencing sword.

The fencing visualized project allows you to see the trajectory of the points of swords on a larger screen by applying augmented reality.

Luckily, the new system will be used during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, before the companies incorporate it into a fencing video game.