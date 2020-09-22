Awe-inspiring midday sun halo over Singapore, as seen across social media

Spartans, cue the haunting Halo theme song — a sacred ring has emerged in the stratosphere.

Singaporeans looked up at the sky in awe earlier today (Sept 22) as a multi-hued halo circled the midday sun, large enough to be seen by many in Tampines and other parts of eastern Singapore.

The optical phenomenon isn’t as uncommon as one might think.

Called 22-degree halos by scientists (due to its approximate radius of 22 degrees around the sun), the gigantic rings are produced when the light refracts and reflects through tiny ice crystals suspended in clouds high up in the atmosphere.

Not that the science behind these halos matters though — they make for better photos to be posted online instead. Folks across Singapore wasted no time in capturing the phenomena and sharing it on social media.