Basketball legend Michael Jordan will headline two special editions of NBA 2K23

14-time NBA All-Star, five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, six-time NBA World Champion, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer - it's safe to say that the legendary Michael Jordan needs no introduction.

Especially since you'll be seeing him on the front cover of not one, but two special editions of NBA 2K23.

Earlier this week, 2K Games announced the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition as well as the limited, ultra-premium NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, both of which will arrive on Sep 9 along with the regular game.

However, despite the fact that Jordan is gracing both covers, the latter is arguably more interesting, and not just because it's a limited edition either.

Specifically, 2K has said that picking up a digital version of the Championship Edition also snags you a 12-month subscription to the NBA League Pass, meaning you'll be able to catch some of the action on the physical court too.

Of course, this "promotion" is subject to a number of terms and conditions - check out this page for the full details.

Subscriptions aside, this year's instalment will also bring back a fan-favourite mode in The Jordan Challenge, which allows players to relive 15 iconic moments from Jordan's legendary career.

This includes the original spread of 10 challenges that were introduced in NBA 2K11 along with five new ones for players to enjoy.

According to 2K, more information on this mode will apparently be released during the summer, so make sure to stay tuned for that.

Last but not least, in case you missed the memo, pre-orders for NBA 2K23 (and all respective editions) have already opened as of yesterday, July 7. Happy gaming!

This article was first published in HardwareZone.