Batman, Wonder Woman among DC heroes featured in upcoming virtual event

Superheroes and supervillains from DC publications are set to gather in a 24-hour, virtual event called DC FanDome on Aug 22 at 10am local time.

Available for free, DC FanDome is said to provide fans with the latest announcements regarding the brand's comics, games, television series and films, exclusive footage and a firsthand look at the casts and creators behind DC films and series, such as Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, the long-awaited SnyderCut of Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

The main section of the DC FanDome will be the Hall of Heroes, where fans can find special programming, panels and content in various languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Brazilian and Chinese.

Five other sections available are DC WatchVerse, which provides exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes from the films, series and games; DC YouVerse, which showcases user-generated content, from cosplay to fan-art; DC KidsVerse, which provides a wide array of activities for kids and families; DC InsiderVerse, which features legendary artist and DC CCO publisher Jim Lee, among others; and DC FunVerse. which offers do-it-yourself equipment, giveaways and a merchandise store with limited edition items.

According to a statement, fans will be given the opportunity to submit their artwork, show off their cosplay or makeup skills, exhibit their at-home Batcave or Superman shrine, show their comic collections and display their tattoos via this website, as well as win prizes.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer of Warner Bros., said the digital convention would give fans new ways to personalise their journey through the DC Universe without tickets and boundaries.

"With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," Sarnoff added in the statement.

One of the largest comic and graphic novels publishers, DC is a creative unit of American mass media company WarnerMedia.