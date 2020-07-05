Be a wizard cat, score at a game of chance and other Google Doodle games to play

Google is re-releasing some of its popular interactive Google Doodle games as part of a Stay and Play at Home series for users who are spending more time indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday (May 6) Google announced that users can access a Doodle game from Halloween 2016 called Magic Cat Academy, where they take on the persona of Momo, a black cat at a magic academy. Users have to help Momo defeat ghost enemies by casting spells, which is done by drawing the shapes of various symbols that will appear above the ghost's head.

The game comes with five rounds and it becomes more challenging as users progress, as some ghosts come with increasingly complicated symbols above their heads.

Google has so far re-released seven other Doodle games which users can easily access on one page by searching for "Google Doodle" on their browsers.

Simply search 'Google Doodle' to easily access all the games on one webpage. Screengrab / Google

The games include Loteria, a traditional Mexican card game of chance which has a similar gameplay to Bingo.

Users have to wait for the announcer to name a card and place a bean on the card. If they get their beans on four matching cards in a specific sequence, they can click on "Loteria" to win the game. The game has a multiplayer function where users can create a link to share and play with friends or just play against other random users.

Loteria is a Mexican game of chance which have a similar gameplay to Bingo. Screengrab / Google

If users want a more therapeutic experience, they can try Fischinger, a Doodle game from 2017 which was made to celebrate the birthday of filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger.

The game lets users tap around on the screen to create their own visual music composition. They can place instruments on various parts on the screen and it will generate unique composition with colours and visuals

The game lets users tap around on the screen to create their own visual music composition. Screengrab / Google

Google started the two-week Stay at Home and Play series on April 27 with a coding game called Coding For Carrots. The last game is slated to be released on May 8.