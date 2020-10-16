Belkin previews its first MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12

Following Apple's announcement of the new MagSafe charging for the iPhone 12 , Belkin shared more details on its first two MagSafe accessories.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can charge the iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. There is a 15W wireless charging stand for the iPhone, a magnetic charging module for the Apple Watch, and a pad to wireless charge the AirPods at 5W.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. PHOTO: Belkin

Belkin states that the wireless charging stand allows you to rotate the iPhone in portrait to scroll through chats or in landscape to watch videos. This offers a floating-like experience for the user.

The MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is slated to be available in "winter 2020" for US$149.99 (S$204.10). It will come in white and black.

The Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO. PHOTO: Belkin

For drivers, Belkin also has a MagSafe accessory - MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO. Unlike the 3-in-1 wireless charger, this accessory is just a mount. It has an intuitive cable management feature to keep the charging cable conveniently within reach.

It also has a high-quality base and vent clip with powerful MagSafe connection to keep the iPhone 12 in place. In addition, it allows you to rotate the phone for streaming, talking and navigation.

The MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro will be available in winter 2020 for US$39.99.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.