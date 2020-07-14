The best VPNs for privacy lovers and people who work in China

There are several reasons why an internet user might want to reroute their internet connection to a random location. One of the reasons most often cited is a desire for internet privacy.

Some people in Hong Kong rushed to install a virtual private network (VPN) as a precaution against China imposing its form of internet censorship on Hong Kong following its passage of the National Security Law, as a VPN can usually bypass many regional website-blocking restrictions.

There are also some among those who were active in recent anti-government protests who believe masking their IP address will bring protection from the authorities.

A VPN can also bypass regional locks for streaming content. For example, Netflix offers market-specific content in different countries.

Using a VPN to reroute your location would allow you to gain access to content available in that location that might not be available in yours.

Some VPNs are free, but most require a subscription. Some function normally in China – there is no law against the use of VPNs there – while others have been blocked by “The Great Firewall ”.

But first, what is a VPN and how does it work? A VPN is a software program that intercepts the internet connection that flows between your computing device and your internet service provider.

Once the data is intercepted, a VPN server is supposed to obscure your IP address (the unique identifier of your computing device) and reroute the passage of data through another location (usually of your choice), before sending the information to the internet service provider.

Can you trust a VPN to not misuse your data? The simple answer is no.

VPN companies are private businesses.

Of course, they all claim to place your security and privacy above all else.

Some of them back up the claims by publishing results of audits by independent security firms, but these firms’ reliability can also be scrutinised.

There have also been VPN companies, such as Hola, that have been caught using weak encryption.

The reality is that having total privacy while maintaining a normal, modern-day digital lifestyle is just about impossible in this day and age. Facebook and Google likely know more about us than our family members.

All we can do is be selective about whom we trust.

I’ve tested more than half a dozen VPNs and have narrowed them down to the best and most reliable ones.

Surfshark VPN is quick, maintaining data speeds close to original connections. PHOTO: Surfshark

Pros: I’ve personally used Surfshark VPN for more than two years, mostly because the mobile and desktop app are well designed and because connecting to dozens of mock locations around the world is quick, with data speeds that remain close to my original connection.

Cons: Unfortunately, Surfshark no longer works reliably in China (at least from the last time I was there in February).

Security and transparency: Surfshark claims it has been audited by multiple external sources, including receiving top marks from security firm Cure53.

Prices: US$11.99 (S$17) per month; US$47 for 24 months; unlimited simultaneous connections.

Proton VPN is one of the few VPN companies to openly disclose its base of operations. PHOTO: Proton VPN

Pros: Given the seal of approval by Hong Kong’s IT legislator Charles Mok, ProtonVPN has a clean software interface and one of the largest server bases, consisting of 881 servers spread over 50 countries.

I have used Proton to get past geoblocks on Netflix with no issues, but have not had the chance to try this in China.

Cons: Relatively pricey and its usability in China is yet to be tested.

Security and transparency: ProtonVPN is one of the few VPN companies to openly disclose its base of operations (Switzerland), and has shown vocal support for the Hong Kong protests, so it’s easy to see why Hongkongers may find the brand easier to trust.

It was audited by security firm SEC Consult in late 2019 with no issues.

Prices: US$4.50 per month for the basic plan which limits to two simultaneous connections and basic servers; US$9 per month for advanced plan with five simultaneous connections and “premium” servers.

PHOTO: Astrill VPN

Pros: Astrill VPN is one of the few VPNs to work consistently in China. I used it as recently as February, and friends in Shenzhen say they still use it now. Connection is steady, though not as fast as Surfshark’s or Proton’s.

Cons: Relatively expensive. The desktop app is primitive compared to other VPN services and does not automatically alert users if disconnected, nor does it attempt reconnection to a similar server as intelligently as rivals.

Security and transparency: Astrill’s privacy page explains clearly the steps it takes to protect your privacy, such as a “no log” rule (it will not log any of your internet usage); however, it doesn’t appear Astrill has shared audit results.

Prices: US$20 per month; US$120 for 12 months; five simultaneous connections.

TunnelBear VPN gives frequent updates about its latest software updates and audit results. PHOTO: TunnelBear VPN

Pros: TunnelBear’s connection is fast and its UI design is filled with cutesy flourishes featuring its bear mascot. It’s also the most affordable of all the reputable paid VPNs on the market.

Cons: TunnelBear only has servers in 23 locations, significantly fewer than competitors.

While connection is smooth, the lack of variety could be a problem for those looking to spoof a new location often. It also doesn’t work in China.

Security and transparency: One of the best. TunnelBear keeps an active blog with frequent updates about its latest software updates and audit results.

Prices: Free for the basic version; US$3.33 per month

VPN 360 is a free, mobile-only VPN. PHOTO: VPN 360

Pros: It costs nothing and the mobile app (for iOS and Android) offers one-click connection without a sign-up process.

Cons: The software is mobile only, meaning there’s no way to use it on your computer. It doesn’t work in China.

Security and transparency: VPN 360 doesn’t have an official website, but the developers page on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store links to a company based in Hong Kong.

I wouldn’t recommend using this VPN service for any important web surfing, but the app did work, allowing me to access Gmail and Instagram while in China earlier this year, and trick Netflix into showing me Thailand content.

Price: Free

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.