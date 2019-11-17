The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Nine out of 10 people have 'low battery anxiety', a condition that induces panic when one's phone battery drops to 20 per cent or lower, according to a recent study by technology company LG.

Finding an outlet when you're not at home is not a simple task either. A low phone battery may then lead to mood changes, anger, or even an unplanned visit to the cafe just to find a power outlet.

As it turns out, there are ways you can prevent your phone battery from giving up at the worst moments. The trick is to keep your battery charged at between 25 and 85 per cent, as advised by Liz Hamilton, the director of people and customers at Mobile Klinik, a mobile phone repair business.

"The life of a lithium-ion battery is generally 500 cycles, about a year and a half. A battery cycle is measured by one full charge of 0 to 100. So, the more full cycles your phone goes through, the sooner you have to change it," she said.

Charging your phone only partially may help slow down the depletion of your battery life cycle.

If you do need the extra 15 per cent, make sure to unplug your device as soon as it reaches 100 per cent. As tempting as it is to wake up with your phone battery full, doing so can cause your device to age faster.

"Lithium-ion batteries can be stressed at the extremes. One of the biggest contenders for destroying your phone's battery health is letting the phone charge past 100 per cent," said Hamilton. "Many people have this habit and don't realise the damage it causes to their battery."

Turning down screen brightness, disabling location, certain apps and notifications, and using low power mode may also help extend battery life.

