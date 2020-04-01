Bhutan looks to technology to control dog population

Beginning July in Bhutan, a microchip would be embedded under the skin of pet dogs and quick response (QR) code around a dog's neck would help locate dogs.

However, at the heart of the debate is still how humane the approaches are.

Chief veterinarian Officer with Department of Livestock, Dr Karma Rinzin (PhD), said the new the approach would promote community engagement and responsible dog ownership.

During an open discussion with the Prime Minister last week, Dr Karma Rinzin said that the growing dog population was becoming a nuisance.

The project is part of Bhutan's National Dog Population Management Strategy launched in July last year.

The focus of the strategy is to reduce birth of free-roaming dogs and encourage adoption of stray dogs through community-based initiatives.

Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said that for the strategy to succeed it was necessary to incentivise some of the services to adopters.

For instance, if a person who had adopted a dog went to animal hospital, he or she would not have to stand in the queue.

Additionally, two mobile applications - mass dog vaccination and dog population management - will help officials working in the field to monitor the team and have access to information like the number of neutered dogs.

As of now, when animal welfare officers or dogcatchers make their rounds, they take pictures of the dogs and then add on the Global Positioning System (GPS).