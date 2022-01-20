A bigger 5.7-inch iPhone SE may launch in 2023

Apple is rumoured to be launching a bigger iPhone SE in 2023.

Display industry consultant Ross Young tweeted that Apple is likely to unveil a 5.7-inch iPhone SE model next year. Young also said this year's iPhone SE model could be called the iPhone SE+ 5G and come with a 4.7-inch display.

The iPhone SE+ 5G is tipped to be Apple's most affordable 5G iPhone according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. JP Morgan's analysts estimate that it could attract more than one billion Android users to switch to Apple. It is expected to be powered by the A15 chipset.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.