Black cat praying at Japanese shrine becomes online sensation

Japanese shrines have seen a drop in the number of people making traditional New Year’s visits this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if the number of people has decreased, more animal friends are joining for the New Year’s prayers though!

A Japanese social media user (@nori22) captured a picture of a black cat praying in front of a shrine on Jan 2, and the series of cute videos and photos went viral on Twitter.

The black cat is seen standing up in front of a thick woven rope for blessings, trying to hold the rope and giving it a few shakes with all its might.

Although the cat failed to ring the bell, its photo has received more than 250,000 likes and nearly 60,000 retweets as of press time, winning the hearts of thousands across the world.

In response to the cute videos and photos, one said that “I hope I’ll pass my interview with Kuroneko Yamato (a delivery service with a black cat logo),” while another wrote that “I hope this year, I’ll finally have a chance to eat some Churu (a famous brand of cat food).”