BlackBerry showcases its intelligent vehicle data platform at CES 2022

BlackBerry today announced it is entering the smart car space with a demonstration of its intelligent vehicle data platform at CES 2022.

Co-developed with Amazon Web Services, BlackBerry Ivy is said to have adapative and intelligent features to improve experiences for drivers, passengers and OEMs. Its CES 2022 booth will showcase the AI-based decisions made by BlackBerry Ivy in real-time, and how the in-car experience could look like through a physical car dashboard.

PHOTO: BlackBerry

The demonstration of BlackBerry Ivy has partner integrations from Here Technologies, Car IQ and Electra Vehicles. For example, Electra's Eve-Ai 360 Adaptive Controls show an accurate battery state of charge and range prediction based eon driver detection and personalisation. It can also actively work to extend range and preserve battery lifetime.

Preloade Here Technologies' data provide tailored guidance, pricing and availability of vehicle charge stop locations, more efficient routes with carbon footprint estimates, and individual driver customisations.

Car IQ integration enables the creation of a "digital fingerprint" for the vehicle, which also allows it to securely connect to a bank, card payment networks, and in-vehicle marketplaces to validate and pay for a wide range of services such as EV charging.

There seems to be no specific timeline as to when we will see BlackBerry Ivy in commercial vehicles, but BlackBerry and Pateo announced a strategic collaboration to deliver integrated digital cockpit solution featuring Ivy for the Chinese market.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.