BlizzCon 2019: Everything we know about Diablo IV

PHOTO: Blizzard Entertainment
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Blizzard Entertainment isn’t quite done with Diablo IV yet, even after its massive announcement last weekend at BlizzCon 2019.

At the Diablo IV: Unveiled panel, Blizzard revealed more information on the game. 

The story

The game takes place decades after the events of Diablo III. Humanity and heaven itself have suffered great losses, with heaven forced to close its gates. Mankind has been shut out and left on their own. 

This particular slice of hopelessness is right when Lilith makes her triumphant return. She is Mephisto’s daughter and represents a link to an even greater threat — suggesting that she’s a mere stepping stone to a bigger antagonist. 

The world

On the gameplay side, Diablo IV remains a classic isometric hack-and-slash action-RPG, a genre that the original game defined, and features an incredibly grim, non-linear campaign. The game will contain a shared open world with five distinct regions, along with a weather and day/night cycle. As usual, this open world will be littered with hundreds of dungeons and legendaries to find and loot. 

The five regions have unique biomes and geological features, with social hubs like villages and towns where players can meet each other and receive quests. Diablo IV can be completed without ever engaging with social abilities, and players can always go to the new PvP zones if they don’t like making friends. 

Dungeons are still randomised, and exterior dungeons are randomised as well. They’re incredibly dark, keeping players on their toes. Players will still be able to go to hell — but we didn’t get a close look at that yet. 

The classes

Three classes were revealed for the game — Sorceress, Barbarian and Druid — but there will be five classes in total at launch. The barbarian will arrive with the Arsenal System, featuring four weapon slots and allowing players to use one-handed and two-handed weapons in the same build. 

Items can be assigned to each skill slot, and the barbarian will automatically pull out the weapon they need depending on what skill players use. On the druid side of things, the team has replaced fire magic with storm and earth magic, stating that fire magic didn’t feel very in-tune with nature. 

Pets will make a return of course, alongside a mechanic called "seamless shapeshifting". Players can assign a form to each attack, and their characters will seamlessly transform during the attack in mid-swing. The sorceress, on the other hand, will bring fire and ice spells to the battle and light up dark dungeons. 

Customisation

Customisation is a bigger thing in Diablo IV than it’s ever been in the series, with the game allowing players to fully customise their characters. Hair, skin, scars, jewellery, tattoos and more can all be customised, along with the usual talent trees, skill ranks and runewords. 

Mounts will be in the game and are also customisable, with changeable armour pieces, saddles and trophies. These equipment pieces can influence speed, damage resistance and more, so they’re not just cosmetic. 

Blizzard promises that the game will have more legendaries than ever before, so here’s hoping! The game director made sure to note that everything we saw today won’t be coming anytime soon though — so we might have a long wait on our hands. Diablo IV will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though we don't have a confirmed release date.

This article was first published on Hardware Zone

More about
Digital

TRENDING

I&#039;ve forgiven my ex-husband Peter Yu, says Quan Yi Fong
I've forgiven my ex-husband Peter Yu, says Quan Yi Fong
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub
1 dead, 1 injured in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Employer of 2 maids who climbed onto window ledge cleared of any wrongdoing
Employer of 2 maids who climbed onto window ledge cleared of any wrongdoing
E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5
E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident

SERVICES