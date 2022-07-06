Body temperature detection said to be coming to Apple Watch Series 8

Apple is likely to introduce body-temperature detection feature to the Apple Watch this year.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the body-temperature detection feature has passed internal testing and is slated to arrive on the Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged edition. The new sensor will not be able to provide a reading of the current body temperature, but it is said to alert the user of a possible fever.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the body temperature technology in September 2021. It is believed to be used for fertility planning. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed last month that algorithm issues prevented the body temperature technology from being introudced on the Apple Watch Series 7.

This year could see the biggest revamp of the Apple Watch lineup in years. Gurman says there will be three models which are the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and a rugged model for extreme sports.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.