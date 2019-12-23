Bootlegged: Indonesians love to stream movies illegally, survey says

PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Amid the boom of online entertainment streaming services, the majority of online consumers in Indonesia favour watching movies for free through illegal websites, in which streaming site indoXXI has become a popular option, according to a recent survey.

The survey, commissioned by Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and conducted by global public opinion and data company YouGov, showed that 63 per cent of online consumers in Southeast Asia's largest economy preferred to watch premium content through illegal torrent websites.

Sixty-two per cent said they had stopped paying for cable TV services in the survey that involved 1,045 respondents, conducted from Sept. 19 to 20. The survey also found that 29 per cent of respondents used illegal apps that provided access to bootlegged videos and TV channels.

Among 35 per cent of those using illegal apps, indoXXI's illegal streaming website and app were the most popular channels for them to watch free movies. The app was also popular among younger respondents, with 44 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 24 years old having used it.

The online movie streaming website is popular among netizens to watch movies and TV series. The website is known for its regular site address changes as it is frequently blocked by the government.

Movie producer and chairman of the Indonesian Film Companies Association (APFI), Chand Parwez, expressed his concerns over the survey findings.

"Content stealing hurts Indonesia's creative industry as [the thieves] steal from the content creators," he said as reported by kompas.com on Saturday.

He said the APFI had collaborated with the Indonesia Video Coalition and the Communications and Information Ministry to identify and block websites that facilitated the distribution of pirated content. The ministry has blocked at least 1,000 websites for content piracy since July.

Coalition Against Privacy general manager Neil Gane said as reported by kompas.com that the illicit practice was prone to malware risks as illegal services were often used by cybercriminals for ill purposes. He regretted that consumers tended to ignore the risks that could grow from illegal streaming services.

More about
Digital Streaming - Music/Video/Content illegal INDONESIA

