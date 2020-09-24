Bread influencers: The unexpected social media hit of Covid-19

“When I went to New Zealand to visit my sister in hospital three years ago, I got a bag of local bread from a visitor who came to see my sister. It wasn’t the usual bread that I see in Korea. It was a heavy, rustic loaf, and the minute I grabbed it with both hands and smelt it, I felt like I was being consoled, strange as it may sound,” says Mari, a home baker from Korea.

With more than 57,000 followers on Instagram , Mari – who goes by paindemari on the platform – is just one of many international bread influencers rising in popularity on social media.

When was the last time you searched for bread making on Instagram? I did recently, and was amazed at the number of well-loved home bakers who regularly fill their pages with everything from hearty sourdough and Japanese milk bread, to baguettes, babkas, Jewish challah and artful-looking focaccia.

Home-made bread is truly having a moment.

PHOTO: Instagram/paindemari

Many countries have, during the pandemic , reported a shortage of flour and yeast as people, forced to shelter in place, tried their hand at baking loaves.

“Most people could not get the desired breads like before; others took to it because of its therapeutic nature. Many had time on their hands confined to their homes ,” says Ashish Bhasin, executive chef at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences in Gurugram, near New Delhi in India.

Also, social media is responsible for the spread of interest. If someone posted bread they had baked, others tried it, and it became a fad.”

PHOTO: Instagram/natashas_baking

Making bread takes concentration – kneading the dough, shaping it and decorating it grounds you when you are anxious or worried , and eating the freshly baked loaf is rewarding.

Bread making is also perceived as comforting and homey, and not guilt-inducing as it can be with baking cake, for example.

Sourdough bread also requires commitment, with a week or more needed just to make the starter – the wild yeast that makes the bread rise. Many Instagramers post before and after shots: the dough before it goes into the oven, then the finished loaf.

Some even have short videos showing the bread as it’s baking.

Gerrie Lanai, with more than 48,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts as gerrie.lanai, is based in Kuching, Malaysian Borneo, and says: “I bought a bread maker when I first started in the late ’90s. But it made really tall loaves, and it was a challenge to slice them evenly.

“My then-school-going son complained that his classmates used to stare at the uneven and thick slices of bread he brought to school. So I had to learn to bake regular-looking ‘bakery’ loaves.

“It’s been over 10 years now that I really started seriously. It started really out of necessity rather than interest, because I couldn’t buy the types of bread I grew to appreciate when I travelled abroad.”

Lanai hasn’t monetised her popularity, explaining that since she is self-taught, she is not comfortable with giving online lessons. Her feed is full of close-up shots of sourdough starter and loaves of creative breads, from sweet potato rolls to scallion and black garlic loaf.

Ukrainian-born, US-based Natalya Syanova, with 118,000 Instagram followers (natashas_baking ), started baking bread in 2018 because she missed Ukrainian rye loaves.

Her first posts received fewer than 100 likes, but the numbers began to increase: “During March and April this year, with the advent of the pandemic, my followers grew from 50k to 90k.

“I have learned a lot from [an e-book] by Trevor J. Wilson called Open Crumb Mastery , and of course, from the kind sourdough community that’s ever willing to share.”

She offers four courses on her website, from making sourdough bread to panettone .

Malaysia-based Chiew See (autumn.kitchen ) says that she started baking bread about 10 years ago, but only ventured into sourdough five years ago. She has since published a book on sourdough, Autumn Baking – Natural Yeast , and has close to 89,000 followers.

“I started from scratch with no knowledge about bread making, and learned a lot by watching YouTube tutorials, reading blogs and recipe books, as well as following other bakers on Instagram.”

She says that her videos and posts go into great detail, “because I know as a home baker how discouraging it can be to face failures in baking, and want to share knowledge to benefit others”.

Her feed includes images of matcha and black sesame babka, and pumpkin and meat floss sandwich loaf.

Kristen Dennis, based in Chicago in the US, is a baking star on Instagram with 306,000 followers on her account, fullproofbaking.

PHOTO: Instagram/fullproofbaking

A scientist with a PhD in biology, Dennis, who often bakes with her young son, first made bread in 2016. At first, she made white bread with instant yeast, before switching to the more challenging sourdough.

“Instagram has a close community of bakers that share images of their beautiful breads as well as the methods. This helped me become a better baker.” she says. “Bread doesn’t have to be perfect, it’s all about learning, and experimentation, from temperature to timing, and how the dough feels.”

Dennis has been monetising her account by offering private online consultations, and live, hands-on, small-group workshops.

Her feed is full of creative breads, from turmeric and chocolate loaves, to pale purple bread flavoured with butterfly pea flower tea and flaxseed, to matcha swirl sourdough.

None of the bakers we spoke to expected this kind of popularity and interest when they started out, and they say they are continually learning.

Mari loves the feedback she gets from her fans. “When people [message] me with beautiful bread they made and thank you notes, I am so happy. Happiness grows with sharing.”

Lanai says that for her, baking bread is very educational. “The interest grew into an obsession, and that’s also when I started on sourdough loaves and delved into the world of wild yeasts and natural fermentation.

“Currently, and for the last couple of years, the one single obsession has been all about mastering panettone – that Italian Christmas sweet, enriched bread, which has been referred to as ‘the Mount Everest of baking’. It’s the most challenging and rewarding of all bakes.

“At the end of the day, however, it’s important to remember that we are baking for the family, and friends. It’s easy to get caught up with posting for the sake of posting.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.