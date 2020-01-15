BTS and K-pop dominate the conversations on Twitter in 2019

Posts about K-pop dominated the Twitterverse in 2019, with a new global record of 6.1 billion related tweets in 2019, the social media platform announced yesterday.

The figure represented a 15 per cent increase in the number of K-pop conversations posted compared to the previous year.

Although the sound originated in South Korea, the country that tweeted the most about K-pop was Thailand.

South Korea was in second place, with Indonesia third, the United States fourth and the Philippines in fifth place.

Unsurprisingly, powerhouse boy band BTS were the most discussed K-pop account worldwide, followed by fellow boy bands Exo (second), Got7 (third) and Monsta X (fourth).

Thank you for making "Boy With Luv feat. Halsey" the Biggest 24 hr Debut in YouTube History and "Boy With Luv feat. Halsey" & "Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)" the Top 10 Most Liked Music Video in 2019!#BTS #방탄소년단 #jhope #제이홉 #YouTubeRewind @YouTube pic.twitter.com/UfffxPcO8A — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 6, 2019

The only girl band in the top five were Blackpink in fifth place.

BTS also secured the most retweeted tweet of 2019 - a video of BTS member Jungkook dancing to the hit song Bad Guy by Billy Eilish.

Meanwhile, Blackpink were the fastest-rising K-pop account in 2019, followed by "supergroup" boy band SuperM (second), newcomers Tomorrow X Together (third), and boy bands Stray Kidz (fourth) and WayV (fifth).

Thank you for this year, BLINK! pic.twitter.com/E53cMZymUu — BLACKPINK GLOBAL BLINK (@ygofficialblink) December 10, 2019

Kim Yeon-jeong, head of global K-pop partnerships for Twitter, said: "Twitter serves as the bridge for K-pop to the world, enabling fans to get the fastest news and drive conversation about K-pop.

"As a live public conversational platform, Twitter will continuously drive various partnerships with top and emerging K-pop artists as well as global events like Mama and KCON to accelerate the rise of K-pop globally in 2020."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.