Budget smartphone brand Gionee made more than $5m after employees infected 20 million phones with malware

A court in China last week sentenced four people to between 3 and 3.5 years in prison for infecting 20 million smartphones of budget brand Gionee with malware, reviving fears over the safety and security of budget Chinese smartphones.

This is not the first time that cheap Chinese smartphones have been infected with malicious code – but this time the parties that implanted the malware were employees of the company itself.

The four sentenced were employees of a Gionee subsidiary, Shenzhen Zhipu Technology, and the company’s partner Beijing Baice Technology.

Between December 2018 and October 2019 the malware – software that is designed to damage or compromise computers and networks – generated more than 27.85 million yuan (S$5 million) in profit for the two companies, according to a ruling by the court in Yiwu, Zhejiang province.

The malware involved in the Gionee case was designed to execute so-called “live pulling”, a function that would generate clicks, explains Michael Gazeley, managing director at online security service provider Network Box Corporation.

“There are a lot of advertising platforms out there where as you create clicks, those clicks are worth a tiny amount of money each,” he said. “Of course if you generate millions and millions of clicks, then that actually becomes a significant income.”

The key difference between the Gionee malware case and similar click fraud cases is that normally, an attacker needs to find a third-party way to get their malware onto devices, Gazeley said. The motivation in this case seems to be that the employees were simply desperate to find another way to make money, according to Gazeley.

The bottom line, however, is that Gionee already had the “right” to install whatever code they wanted.

“This is part of a much wider threat vector; namely vendors, vendor staff, and perhaps even governmental directives, resulting in backdoors, rogue administrative access, and vulnerabilities, which put organisations’ and individuals’ data, privacy, and security, at risk,” said Gazeley.

Gionee is in fact no longer a Chinese brand. After a string of financial difficulties, the Shenzhen-based company went bankrupt in 2018 and sold its India operations and the rights to use the brand for 10 years to Karbonn Mobiles, owned by Delhi-based Jaina Group. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

A handout photo. Gionee retail store in India.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

However, Gionee’s malware case has reignited concerns over Chinese budget smartphone makers, many of which have built their businesses in developing markets where high-end handsets, such as an Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, are out of reach for most.

In August, cybersecurity company Secure-D uncovered that malware was secretly infecting smartphones made by Transsion, a company that is little known in the West but which has become a popular brand in Africa, thanks to its affordable handsets.

The malware, found in 53,000 devices of Transsion’s brand Tecno, generated fake clicks, attempted to subscribe users to paid apps and services and installed other suspicious apps without the users’ knowledge, using up their data in the process, according to Secure-D.

Transsion told BuzzFeed in August that the malware was installed in the supply chain without its knowledge.

“The fact that the Triada malware infected multiple manufacturers around the same time period, together with Transsion’s subsequent efforts to remove it from their devices, suggests that … Transsion was not complicit in the purposeful infection of their devices,” Geoffrey Cleaves, head of Secure-D, told the Post.

Other budget smartphones from China have faced issues in keeping their systems and phones clean of malware.

Last year, Secure-D found an ad-fraud app on Alcatel phones in Brazil and Malaysia made by TCL Corporation, a Chinese tech firm that also used to make Blackberry devices. UMX (Unimax) Communications, another Chinese brand specialising in low cost phones, was found to have malware installed on one of its phones by cybersecurity company Malwarebytes at the beginning of 2020. Both companies subsequently stated that they have fixed the problems.

This is not even the first time that Gionee smartphones were found to be infected with malware. In 2014, IT security consultancy Lookout found malware preinstalled on Gionee phones alongside handsets from another local brand Haier, German media reported at the time.

Gionee released a new handset this week called the K30 Pro starting at 699 yuan (S$145) on e-commerce platform JD.com.

PHOTO: Gionee via JD.com

But some analysts said that malware problems should not be blown out of proportion. Many consumers in developing markets are not even aware of the issue, said Will Wong, manager at telecoms research firm IDC.

“I believe that the reputation of China’s low-budget smartphones is unlikely to be dampened by these scandals,” said Wong.

Gionee handsets are still being sold in India as well as China. Although not as popular as big brands such as Samsung and Apple, the company shipped 84,900 units in the third quarter of this year, according to data from IDC. The company released a new handset this week called the Gionee K30 Pro.

Meanwhile, cheaper smartphones may be getting even more popular, with Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions forcing millions more people to work and educate themselves from home.

For budget-conscious consumers that cannot afford devices like a tablet or notebook, an affordable smartphone is a common solution, said IDC’s Wong, which could mean that more users are potentially exposed to unwanted malware.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.