Cambodian ministry bans use of Google Translate for signboards

An inter-ministerial meeting led by Cambodia's Environment Ministry has decided to ban property developers from using Google Translate for their signboards and trademarks.

The meeting was held to carry out consultation and a full assessment of the environmental and social impact caused by poor translations at condominium and apartment development projects.

The inter-ministerial meeting also decided to instruct developers to discuss with specialists before making their signboards or trademarks, so there will be no mistakes in the translated Khmer language content.

Developers and owners now have to engage with language specialists and the relevant authorities to check the Khmer language before it is used. Khmer wording on signboards has to be given precedence over foreign languages and be written above them.