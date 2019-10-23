Can China export its online culture beyond the 'Great Firewall'?

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cissy Zhou
South China Morning Post

China may be tightening its control over the internet at home, but it is encouraging its youth to export online culture with Chinese characteristics beyond the "Great Firewall".

Members of a panel discussion on cyberculture and youth at the Wuzhen World Internet Conference (WIC) on Monday discussed how China could shape internet use among its massive online audience and duplicate the success of home-grown cyberculture like short video app TikTok abroad.

"Cyberculture plays a key role in forming the youth's values," Li Keyong, the secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee, said in remarks to the panel. "We will encourage cultural products with positive energy and resolutely resist inappropriate content such as vulgar, violent, and pornographic products.

"When we transplant the Southern Orange to the North, it grows into something else, something inferior," added Li, referring to the need for China to develop its own strong culture.

China is home to the world's largest online community, but the government has imposed strict controls on use since 2012 and pro-democracy and liberal voices have been muted.

But cyberspace has also been reinterpreted by Chinese youth and it has been a forum for an enormous amount of original creative content, said Zhang Yiwu, professor at the Department of Chinese of Peking University.

"The market of Chinese online literature is much bigger than any other language, and this online literature has had a significant impact on Chinese readers," Zhang told the panel. "Short video platforms like TikTok have been a huge space for the presentation of positive energy."

Despite its fast-growing global market share, TikTok has been criticised for censoring sensitive matters in China, including any mention of protests that have roiled semi-autonomous Hong Kong unless from official state media.

Patriotism permeated the panel discussion at the state-sponsored event, despite the attendance of many foreign entertainment companies. At one point, in a display supposed to rouse nostalgia for China, a performer organised by the youth league sang a traditional song to onlookers, many of whom were dressed in business suits.

Chen Anni, the young CEO of a Chinese comic company, asked why China's youth should watch and read American and Japanese comics.

"Why can China not have its own comics? Young people should have confidence in our own culture, and we have to answer President Xi's call to use Chinese culture to influence others," she said as executives from American media company Marvel Entertainment and Japan's The Pokemon Company watched on.

At the end of the panel discussion, an indie adventure game in which players can pick up and play different instruments was shown by thatgamecompany founder Jenova Chen. In the presentation, the game's protagonist played well-known Chinese patriotic song My Home Country and I, which drew applause from the audience.

"As a long-time player of that game, I was surprised to see this. I thought it was a politically neutral game, now I see that these companies would do anything to please the authority," said company delegate in a spectator seat who declined to give his name.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital china Internet

TRENDING

NTU student &#039;molested&#039; in car ride
NTU student 'molested' in car ride
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
High-powered baggage scanners at Changi Airport T4 could wipe out unprocessed film
High-powered baggage scanners at Changi Airport T4 could wipe out unprocessed film
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Can&#039;t see him on stage? Jay Chou holds concert for just his 2 children in Shanghai arena
Can't see him on stage? Jay Chou holds concert for just his 2 children in Shanghai arena

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES