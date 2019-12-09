Can Taiwan keep its perch as top chip manufacturer?

It was the first day after Lunar New Year in February 1974 when seven men gathered over breakfast at the Little Xin Xin Soy Milk stall in central Taipei and mapped out Taiwan's foray into semiconductor manufacturing.

In an anecdote that is now legendary, Pan Wen-yuan, a Chinese expatriate who was then a US-based research director at Radio Corporation of America (RCA), advised Sun Yun-suan, the minister for economic affairs, to develop integrated circuits. It would cost US$10 million (S$13.8 million) and four years for the technology to take root in Taiwan, Pan said.

The plan was approved and Taiwan managed to persuade RCA, then a dominant electronics company in the US, to agree in 1976 to transfer semiconductor technology. That April, the first batch of engineers were sent to RCA's facilities for a year of intensive on-the-job training in various functions from design, process, manufacturing to equipment.

Billionaire Tsai Ming-kai, 69, chairman of smartphone chipmaker MediaTek, was one of the engineers who trained at RCA.

"We had a strong sense of mission and were passionate to learn as much as possible to bring the technology as pioneers for Taiwan," Tsai said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

"No doubt for the brotherhood, that really brings back the old days when we were young. The inspiration and takeaway of RCA at that time was getting to know the core spirit of a technology-based operation, that is new products, new technology."

Fast-forward 43 years to the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, this week where Apple chief executive Tim Cook stood onstage to unveil the iPhone 11, featuring the "fastest ever" A13 Bionic processor made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

Set up in 1987, TSMC is today the world's biggest contract chip manufacturer, accounting for about half of the market share among foundries producing chips that go into everything from the iPhone 11 to bitcoin-mining rigs. TSMC is the first foundry to provide 7-nanometre production capabilities (one nanometre is one-billionth of a metre).