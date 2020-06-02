Canadian man lied about having coronavirus to create 'viral video' which forced plane to turn back

A WestJet plane bound for Jamaica had to turn back to Canada after a man claimed he has coronavirus. He later told media that he made the fake announcement as part of a video prank.
PHOTO: AFP
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

A 28-year-old Canadian man has been charged with mischief after declaring that he has coronovirus on a WestJet plane bound for Jamaica, according to a statement issued by police.

The Peel Regional Police Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau stated that while on the flight, the man identified as James Potok stood up and announced that he had been to China where he contracted the illness.

Potok's actions forced the plane to return to the Pearson Airport in Canada. After that, he was assessed by medical staff and was declared symptom-free.

In a separate report by CBC, Potok said he made the announcement simply to create a viral video.

"Well, it was really just to create a viral video, to get something that, in my opinion, would have gone onto 6ixbuzz," he said to CBC.

Canada-based 6ixbuzz is a popular Instagram account with 1.4 million followers for entertainment content and viral videos. Potok also explained how he performed the stunt on the plane by pulling out his camera and asking everyone to give him some attention.

"I said, 'I just returned from a flight from Hunan province.' I might have said, 'This is the capital for coronavirus.' And then I said: 'I don't feel too well...'. And I looked around. I saw the reception of the people. They didn't seem too happy about it. I don't blame them. And I stopped recording and I sat back down in my chair."

Potok said he regretted his actions, claiming that he never intended to induce fear.

"I am extremely sorry. I am completely remorseful to everybody that I damaged their plans. To WestJet, I am apologetic, very sorry for the situation at hand. Me being an entertainer, there are things to say and things not to say. This was probably something in retrospect I should not have said."

In a video footage depicting the moment Potok was asked to leave the plane published by City News, he can be seen wearing a face mask as some passengers watched him collect his items.

Potok told the news outlet that he wanted to create the viral video because he is an "upcoming artiste" and was looking for publicity.

Peel Regional Police said Potok has been charged with mischief and breach of recognisance and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in March.

