Canalys report: Xiaomi overtakes Apple as #2 for smartphones sold across the globe

Market research firm Canalys just published its Q2 2021 report for the global smartphone market. For the first time, Xiaomi is in the #2 spot for smartphones sold worldwide, overtaking Apple’s second place in the previous quarter.

PHOTO: Canalys

Xiaomi seems quite pleased about it. Just look at this:

PHOTO: Xiaomi

It’s a bit much, but overtaking any top phone brands across the globe isn’t a simple feat. The Canalys report showed that Xiaomi currently holds 17 per cent market share, with Samsung and Apple at 19 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. In fourth place is Oppo with a 10 per cent market share.

Xiaomi saw a 15 per cent increase in volume growth from its previous record of 49 million phones sold in Q1. Ben Stanton, Research Manager at Canalys, said that Xiaomi’s shipments increased by more than 300per cent, 150 per cent, and 50 per cent in Latin America, Africa, and Western Europe respectively.

Despite the huge gains, Canalys added that Xiaomi’s phones are generally 40 per cent to 75 per cent more affordable on average when compared to phones from Samsung and Apple.

Both Xiaomi and Canalys said that the new developments would indicate Xiaomi’s renewed focus in pushing out premium smartphones, with a goal of overtaking Samsung’s top spot. Hopefully, this means we won’t be faced with shortages, delays, or cancellations of its best phones to come.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.