Career in esports most favoured by young Chinese

Contestants race at the inaugural Formula One Esports Series China Championshipin Shanghai Stadium's esports venue Hui Space on Jan 5.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
He Qi
China Daily/Asia News Network

Esports has been found to be the most favoured career choice for those born between 2000 and 2010, according to a report released in Shanghai on Jan 12.

Based on a survey of more than 2,000 from primary to high schools in Shanghai and data collected from the service centre of 12355 Shanghai Youth Online, the report also stated that about half the respondents said they were most interested in animation and esports, followed by social issues, fashion and cosmetics, apparel and accessories, and international news.

With regard to their future ambitions, becoming a wealthy person was the most popular choice. This was followed by becoming a gastronome, an ordinary person, an entrepreneur and an esports star.

The survey also found that 40.3 per cent of the respondents saw learning as a means of achieving their goals, while 27.2 per cent saw it as a form of contribution to society.

With regard to what they value the most in life, health was ranked first, followed by wisdom, emotion, wealth, charm, power and fame.

"In face of their own diseases, including emotional problems, they are very calm and will take the initiative to seek help from doctors and professional institutions, and are not afraid to tell others about their wounds," said He Lingfeng, a professor at Shanghai University of Sport who initiated the questionnaire for the survey.

More about
Esports Gaming/Video games china Careers Digital

