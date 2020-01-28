For Carousell founder Quek Siu Rui, starting up hasn't been a walk in the park

Read also

And while serving in Singapore's national service in his late teens, it was Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' famous "Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish" 2005 commencement speech at Stanford University that Quek printed out and tacked to the side of his army bunk as inspiration.

That same keen interest in business and entrepreneurship stayed with him when, as an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore (NUS), he applied for a year-long internship programme in Silicon Valley where students were sent to start-up hubs to gain working experience while taking entrepreneurship courses at universities such as Stanford.

"In our Stanford courses we had the opportunity to listen to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Aaron Levie of [cloud storage start-up] Box, and we realised that these guys who started these companies were no different from you and I," said Quek. "They were passionate about the problem they were trying to solve, and if they can do it, why can't we?"

Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit he saw in the Valley, Quek spent most of his free time learning how to build apps with his housemate, Lucas Ngoo.

Upon their return to Singapore in 2012, Quek and Ngoo teamed up with Marcus Tan, an old schoolmate of Quek's who had participated in the same Silicon Valley programme a few years before, and came up with an idea for a mobile app that would allow users to list second-hand digital devices on a marketplace in 30 seconds, just by snapping a photo and typing a description for the listing on their smartphones.