Carousell just snapped up another rival in Southeast Asia

Singapore-based mobile classifieds company Carousell announced on Thursday that it was merging with online classifieds company 701Search in its bid to become the industry leader in Southeast Asia.

The cash and equity agreement between Carousell and Telenor Group, which owned 701Search, will merge 701Search's online marketplaces Mudah in Malaysia, Cho Tot in Vietnam and OneKyat in Myanmar with Carousell.

As part of the deal, 701Search's regional hub team that operates in Singapore will be fully integrated into Carousell, while Mudah, Cho Tot and OneKyat will continue to operate under their respective names following the merger, according to a Carousell press release.

The merger brings Carousell's value up to US$850 million (S$1.2 billion), from US$560 million earlier this year. Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group will own 32 per cent of the merged entity, making it the largest minority shareholder, Carousell said in the statement.

The merger comes just months after a US$56 million merger between Carousell and another classifieds platform, OLX Philippines, in July.