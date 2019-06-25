Cashless payment remains low in Vietnam

The Government targets to reduce the ratio of cash transactions from 90 per cent in 2016 to below 10 per cent by the end of 2020.

Hanoi - The ratio of cashless payments in Vietnam remains low at only 11.49 per cent of total means of payment, according to a recent report from the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Up to 99 per cent of transactions for goods and services valued below VNĐ100,000 (S$5.80) are paid in cash.

According to a Government plan on cashless payment in the 2016-20 period approved by the Prime Minister, the ratio of cash transactions will be reduced from 90 per cent in 2016 to below 10 per cent by the end of 2020.

The Government has been trying to promote cashless payments in recent years, but a majority of Vietnamese people still prefer cash. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, 60 per cent of Vietnamese adults have a bank account, but 80 per cent of them prefer to use cash in daily transactions.

Although e-commerce has been rising rapidly at an annual growth rate of 25-30 per cent in recent years, 80 per cent of customers still use cash-on-delivery payments for products they order online, the ministry reported.