Cheating 'Fortnite' player given lifetime ban from game

Cheaters never prosper, and that is the hard lesson learned by a diehard British 17-year-old Fortnite fan who has been permanently banned from playing the popular game.

In a tearful video to his two million YouTube channel subscribers, Jarvis Kaye - who reportedly has amassed over £2 million (S$3.5 million) professionally playing Fortnite so far - admitted to using an aimbot software to progress in the online game.

The bot makes the shooting of opponents easier as the player doesn't need to carefully aim at a particular target - instead, they can shoot within a particular range - for the kill to count. Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a shooter-survival type of game with over 250 million players across the world.

While Kaye, a member of esports team FaZe Clan, reportedly did not cheat while playing a competitive match, he had uploaded videos showing himself using the aimbot in the game on his alternative account.

In the apology video - which reportedly has already earned him £20,000 from ads - Kaye explained to his followers that the ban means that not only is he unable to play Fortnite competitively, but he will also not be able to create Fortnite-related content for his channel.

Epic Games is still standing by its decision, and in a statement to The Independent, said that the company is aware of Kaye's apology but is remaining firm on its zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters.

The Brit, who has over 600,000 subscribers on his Twitch account and lives in a £12 million mansion in Los Angeles with is FaZe Clan teammates, has asked the game developer to reconsider the ban.

"I'm not trying to find a quick road out but being banned forever is just - a lifetime ban - is just, I just didn't know this would happen," he said in the video.

Moral of the story? Don't cheat in life and in videogames.