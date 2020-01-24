Chef's VR new year dinner out to get Asian-Americans talking

Food has history, but does it have meaning? For Jenny Dorsey, founder of the Los Angeles-based non-profit culinary organisation Studio ATAO, it does. Dorsey, a chef, uses food to address the identity issues that Asian-Americans face by staging dinner events under the title "Asian in America".

The events use virtual reality (VR) and poetry to inspire diners to discuss issues relevant to the Asian-American community as they eat. The dishes, and the cocktails prepared by husband Matt Dorsey, are carefully constructed to represent those issues in symbolic form.

For Lunar New Year, Studio ATAO - which stands for All Together At Once - is staging an event in Los Angeles at the Japanese American National Museum.

The aim of the dinner, as with others in the series, is to create an environment which prompts Asian-Americans to talk about issues - personal, social, or political - that are close to their hearts. The community is generally reticent about discussing such matters in public, she says.

"People are shy and uncomfortable in social situations," says Dorsey, a first-generation immigrant from Shanghai. "They tend to talk about work, or the weather, rather than sensitive topics or identity issues. The dinners create a safe space where they can share their thoughts about such things at the table," she says.

"I am an introvert and I don't have the stamina to keep engaged as the evening wears on. There is always someone at the table who is an extrovert who dominates the conversation. So this is a way of levelling the playing field," Dorsey adds.

The dinners are tightly choreographed, and use VR, and poems that Dorsey has written, to suggest topics and keep the diners' conversations on track.

"Every course has a topic, and diners are meant to discuss that topic, she says. "Three of the courses are paired with a VR component. The diners have a VR headset on and watch a re-creation of the dish that they are about to eat. Audio narration explains the idea behind the dish. The other three courses are presented with poems.

The dishes themselves are symbolic, she says. "I give them deeper meaning by my choice of ingredients, and by the way that they are cooked. For instance, the 'Model Minority' dish, which is course number 4, talks about the model minority myth, and every part of the dish addresses that," she says.

Each course at a Studio ATAO "Asians in America" dinner uses ingredients and presentation to stimulate conversation about an issue. The 'Model Minority' dish looks like a maze because "when you are a minority group, life is like trying to navigate a maze", Jenny Dorsey says. PHOTO: ATAO

The model minority myth refers to a stereotypical view of Asian-Americans as polite, law-abiding, hard-working at school, and always successful in their chosen careers.