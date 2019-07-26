Chiang Mai airport uses CCTV clip to demonstrate danger of battery packs

Chiang Mai International Airport used an incident captured on CCTV of a tourist's power bank catching fire as an example as to why such devices cannot be included in checked-in luggage.

The incident, which took place on July 21, did not cause any injuries as the tourist threw down her smoking handbag in time, and airport officials quickly extinguished the fire. Inspection showed that the power bank had exploded inside the handbag.

Chiang Mai airport authorities said this incident proved that power banks can be dangerous, which is why officials have to be strict about them to ensure travellers' safety. They also affirmed that power banks allowed to be carried on board must adhere to the International Air Transport Association's safety standards, namely batteries or power banks with a capacity of more than 32,000 milliamp-hours (mAh) will be prohibited, while no more than two packs of batteries with capacities of 20,000 to 32,000mAh can be taken aboard. There are no limits to 20,000mAh capacity power banks.

